Stifel Nicolaus Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Shares of GWRE opened at $94.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

