Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.38. 38,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 206,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,046,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

