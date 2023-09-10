Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 217,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 745,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $718.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,446,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,241.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

