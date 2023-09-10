TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 76,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 263,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

