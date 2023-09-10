Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 393.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 104,950 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.13% of Teekay worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Price Performance

TK opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.14. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.32 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

See Also

