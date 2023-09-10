Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) versus Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Financial Survey

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Free Report) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Orbital Tracking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.27 billion 0.96 $668.10 million $2.12 7.21 Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.68 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -1.62

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 12.64% 18.82% 7.24% Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Telekom Austria and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telekom Austria and Orbital Tracking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 2 1 0 2.33 Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Orbital Tracking on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

