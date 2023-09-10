The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “sector outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $66,482,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

