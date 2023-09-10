Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CURV

Torrid Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $289.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Torrid by 58.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.