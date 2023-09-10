Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,346 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,716 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Transocean were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $8.18 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479 over the last 90 days. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

