Trek Financial LLC Acquires 5,490 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

