Trek Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $70.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

