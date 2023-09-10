Trek Financial LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.67 and a 12 month high of $204.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

