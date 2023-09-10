Trek Financial LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $95.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

