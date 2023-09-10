Trek Financial LLC Sells 9,042 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

