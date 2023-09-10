Trek Financial LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

