UBS Group Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $51.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 in the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Braze by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

