UBS Group Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $3.30

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $6.70 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Get Farfetch alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTCH

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $2.64 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Farfetch by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.