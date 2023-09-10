Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $211.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

