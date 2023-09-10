VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 937,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 575,626 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $25.23.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $485,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

