Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 69,532 shares.The stock last traded at $73.96 and had previously closed at $73.87.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2499 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
