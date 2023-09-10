Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 69,532 shares.The stock last traded at $73.96 and had previously closed at $73.87.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2499 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,998,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,493,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,150.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.