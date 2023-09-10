Vikram Kini Sells 169,153 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IR stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

