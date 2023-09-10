VitalStone Financial LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7,966.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

