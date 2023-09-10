Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $16.08

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.50. Vitru shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,654 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $542.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.
