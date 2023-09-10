W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $689.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.93.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

