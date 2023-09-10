Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $70.97, but opened at $69.35. Wayfair shares last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 134,535 shares.

Specifically, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,836 shares of company stock worth $6,747,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

