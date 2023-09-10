Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Holdings Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFRD. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Weatherford International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 213,413 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Weatherford International by 3,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Weatherford International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

