Wells Fargo & Company Increases BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target to $4.00

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

