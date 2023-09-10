Wells Fargo & Company Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $24.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 783,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

