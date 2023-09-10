Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $157.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $156.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $35,062,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $557,570,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

