Wells Fargo & Company Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $64.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

