William J. Peters Sells 60,743 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

