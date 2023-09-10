Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 322.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,755 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

