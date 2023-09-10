XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 1,058 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 172.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $495.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.34 and its 200 day moving average is $473.03. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

