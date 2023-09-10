XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,174 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 339,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $154.12 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $157.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $144.91. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

