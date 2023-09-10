XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,497 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

