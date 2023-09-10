XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 4,774 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

