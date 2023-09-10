XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Western Union by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Union by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.