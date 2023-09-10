XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.46 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.