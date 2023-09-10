XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $350.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.11.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.56.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

