XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,537 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

