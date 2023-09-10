XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,257 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

