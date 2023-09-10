XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,839 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

GPN stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

