XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,310 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $79.74 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

