XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,466 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MHK opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $130.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

