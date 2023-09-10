XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

RF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

