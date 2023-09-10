XTX Topco Ltd Buys 1,321 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $148.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

