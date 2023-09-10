XTX Topco Ltd Buys 151 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.3 %

AON stock opened at $333.45 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

