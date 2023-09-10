XTX Topco Ltd Buys 5,340 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

