XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 12,538 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 660.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.