XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.94 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,634 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

